Sex toy ads removed from ice at Olympic curling qualifier

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

Ads for a sex toy website that led to a U.S. blackout of an Olympic curling qualifying tournament will be removed from the ice. They will be replaced with the statement “#equalityforall.” Erotic website EasyToys and the World Curling Federation agreed to the deal to allow livestreams of the event to return in countries where the reference to the company was seen as too racy. The tournament in the Netherlands will determine the last remaining spots in the Beijing 2022 curling fields. The World Curling Federation says the new deal allows them to return the focus of the event back to the sport itself.