Brady Tkachuk’s hat trick leads Senators past Lightning 4-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Norris also scored for the Senators (8-16-1) and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for his first career shutout. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak. The Lightning (17-6-4) were looking to finish a trip of five or more games with a perfect record for the first time in franchise history. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots for the Lightning. Tkachuk scored twice in the second period and capped his afternoon with an empty-net goal late in the third.