PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amir Spears hit the go-ahead 18-foot jumper with 2 seconds left and Duquesne slipped past New Hampshire 64-62. Kevin Easley Jr. and Spears scored 12 points apiece to lead Duquesne (4-7). Josh Hopkins and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 12 points each for the Wildcats.