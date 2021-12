WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze both scored 16 points and Wichita State breezed to a 71-58 victory over Norfolk State. Dexter Dennis added 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who have won four straight at home. Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans (9-3).