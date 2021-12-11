Hawkins scores 25, Creighton beats No. 24 BYU 83-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half and Creighton beat No. 24 BYU 83-71. Hawkins finished 10 for 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 on 3s, and had eight rebounds. The Bluejays improved to 9-2. Alex Barcello scored 28 points for BYU, which fell to 8-2. Down by 21 points in the second half, the Cougars closed within 10 with just under nine minutes remaining when Seneca Knight hit one of his three 3-pointers.