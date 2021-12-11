Jazz beat Wizards 123-98, extend winning streak to 7 games

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven games with a 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards. Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 14 rebounds off the bench as the Jazz completed a perfect four-game East Coast trip. Mitchell shot 3 for 9 from long distance, while Gobert and Whiteside combined to go 17 of 19 from the floor. Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards, who lost for the fourth time in five games and for the ninth time out of 14.