Juve’s domestic woes continue in 1-1 draw at Venezia

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Juventus’ domestic problems have continued after it was held at relegation-threatened Venezia to 1-1 in Serie A. Mattia Aramu scored in the second half for Venezia to cancel out Álvaro Morata’s opener. Juventus lost forward Paulo Dybala to injury early on. Juventus is 10 points below league leader AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s trip to lowly Udinese. Venezia inched six points above the drop zone after ending a run of three straight losses.