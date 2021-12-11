No. 11 Texas women use balance to race past Idaho 83-43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston led a balanced attack with 19 points, Latasha Lattimore had a double-double and No. 11 Texas coasted to an 83-43 win over Idaho. The Longhorns closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run for a 26-16 lead and closed the second quarter with 11 straight to make it 48-26 at the half. Lattimore, a freshman, had career highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Rori Harmon scored 13 points, Kyndall Hunter had 11 and Aliyah Matharu 10. Gaston matched her career-high on 9-of-12 shooting. Tiana Johnson scored 12 points for Idaho