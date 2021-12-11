Oregon hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week. Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. Five days later, the Ducks landed on the 35-year-old Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three leading one of the best defenses in the country. No. 3 Georgia has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Lanning would stay with the team through its playoff run.