Penn State taps ex-Miami coach Diaz as defensive coordinator

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former Miami coach Manny Diaz has been hired as defensive coordinator at Penn State less than a week after he was fired by the Hurricanes. Diaz replaces Brent Pry, who left Penn State after eight seasons as coaching the defense to become Virginia Tech’s head coach. Diaz was a longtime defensive coordinator, with stints at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Miami before becoming the Hurricanes’ head coach after the 2018 season. He went 21-15 leading Miami but was let go on Monday and replaced with Mario Cristobal.