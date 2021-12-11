Reggie Jackson hits winning jumper, Clippers beat Magic

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Jackson — who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left. The Clippers held on for their straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Terance Mann added 16 points. The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second straight game due to a right elbow contusion. Anthony led the Magic with 23 points.