Swiss skier Odermatt dominates 2nd GS of World Cup season

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has dominated the second men’s World Cup giant slalom of the season to win the race by almost six-tenths of a second. Odermatt best handled challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde following overnight snowfall as he defeated overall champion Alexis Pinturault by .59. Austrian skier Manuel Feller finished 1.24 behind in third for his first career podium in the discipline. Odermatt also triumphed in the season-opening giant slalom in Austria in October and became the first male skier to win the first two GS races in a season since Ted Ligety achieved the feat in 2013.