TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter: Wow!

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

NFL great Michael Strahan has rocketed into space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The Amazon founder’s space company launched the former football player and co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Saturday morning from West Texas. Five others joined him on the 10-minute Blue Origin flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s rocket is named after her father. It’s the third time Blue Origin has flown passengers in the automated capsule. Saturday’s launch marks the last one this year by private U.S. companies as space tourism finally takes off.