French skier Noël opens slalom season with dominating win

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — French skier Clément Noël dominated the first slalom of the World Cup season for his ninth career win as many other pre-race favourites faltered. Noël defied challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde as he posted the fastest time in both runs. He finished 1.40 seconds ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen for the Swedish skier’s first career podium. Filip Zubcic of Croatia was 1.85 behind in third. Defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault and last season’s slalom title winner Marco Schwarz both failed to qualify for the second run.