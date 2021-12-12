Goalkeeper Lopes keeps Lyon afloat at Lille in French league

PARIS (AP) — Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes kept his team afloat with a pair of decisive saves as Lyon secured a 0-0 draw at defending champion Lille in the French league. Both Lille and Lyon have been inconsistent this season and their midtable contest lacked entertainment throughout the first half, with neither team able to muster a shot at goal at Pierre Mauroy stadium. Lille players pushed hard toward the end but could not find a way to beat Lopes. Nice continued its good form on the road to end a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at second-place Rennes.