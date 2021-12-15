Desmond Bane scores 23, Memphis beats Trail Blazers 113-103

By ANNE M. PETERSON

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Grizzlies, winners of nine of their last 10 games. Norman Powell had 25 points in Portland’s seventh straight loss. The teams meet again on Sunday in Memphis.