Rice scores 22, New Mexico St. rallies past Washington St.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half as New Mexico State steadily eroded a double-digit Washington State lead to come away with a 64-61 victory. The Aggies trailed by 18 after Washington State opened the second half with three straight 3-pointers. Rice scored the next seven points for New Mexico State, four at the line plus a 3, to begin the steady comeback over the next 14 minutes. Teddy Allen scored 12 of his 18 after halftime. Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 15 points, tying a season high with five 3-pointers, Noah Williams added 13 points. TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi each scored 11.