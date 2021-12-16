Canadiens and Flyers to play in empty Bell Centre

By The Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers were to play in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night due to a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases. The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game. The team says in a statement it accepted the request “in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens.” The Canadiens said there will be an update on the status of Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins, who currently have a six players in COVID-19 protocol.