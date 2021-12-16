Leicester-Tottenham the 4th EPL game in 5 days called off

LONDON (AP) — A fourth Premier League match in five days has been postponed after coronavirus infections led to Leicester’s game against Tottenham being called off hours before kickoff. It is the third consecutive Tottenham match postponed due to coronavirus cases, including a Europa Conference League game. Leicester had an earlier request to postpone the match turned down but the league now says the team has an “insufficient number of players available.” The decision was made on Thursday as Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he wants the weekend round of fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.