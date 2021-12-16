No. 15-Ohio St-No. 21 Kentucky men’s game canceled by COVID
By The Associated Press
This weekend’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program. The Wildcats are still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas and are working with Classic officials to find a possible replacement for Saturday to fill the void. It’s unclear whether fourth-ranked UCLA’s game Saturday against North Carolina in Las Vegas will be impacted after the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols. On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program.