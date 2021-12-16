Premier League schedule decimated by COVID postponements

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The Premier League schedule has been decimated because of postponements for coronavirus outbreaks at clubs. Five weekend matches have been called off to take the total amount wiped out over the past week to nine. The league says its intention is “to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible.” Some managers have called for a brief suspension. Adding to the postponement of the Manchester United-Brighton game on Saturday, the league said the following matches were also off: Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace, West Ham-Norwich (all Saturday) and Everton-Leicester (Sunday).