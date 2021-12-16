Seahawks’ Gerald Everett relishing chance versus former team

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett missed his first chance to play against his former team when a positive COVID-19 test forced him out earlier in the season. He’ll get another chance when the Seahawks travel to LA on Sunday to face the Rams in what is essentially a must-win game for Seattle’s playoff hopes. His first year with the Seahawks has been mixed, but that falls in line with the struggles faced by the offense in general. Everett enters this week with 36 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.