Two more EPL matches off as COVID problems worsen

LONDON (AP) — The number of postponements in the English Premier League has risen to five in a week after two more matches were called off. A growing number of infections at Leicester led to its game against Tottenham being postponed hours before kickoff on Thursday. An ongoing outbreak within Manchester United’s squad also means its game against Brighton on Saturday won’t go ahead. COVID-19 cases at Brentford meant it was unable to host United on Tuesday, while Brighton-Tottenham on Sunday and Burnley-Watford were also postponed — reflecting the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.