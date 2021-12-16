UEFA seeks Euro 2032 bids, eyes dropping Belarus as U19 host

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has opened bidding for the 2032 European Championship aiming to make a selection at the same time it picks the Euro 2028 host. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says bidders must choose “one or the other” by March deadline. UEFA had announced a Euro 2028 bid timeline two moths ago. Italy, Russia and Turkey were widely expected to enter the Euro 2028 contest to host the tournament alone. The decision was set for September 2023. Other topics were addressed at the executive committee meeting. Ceferin said they’ll consider pulling a 2025 women’s youth tournament from Belarus amid ongoing turmoil under the authoritarian leadership of Alexander Lukashenko. UEFA is also creating a relief fund for clubs that have lost income in the pandemic.