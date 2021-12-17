Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor tested positive this week. Lazor says he felt as if he had a bad head cold. He would have simply taken medicine and gone about his job as usual under normal circumstances. Tabor and Desai have also experienced some symptoms. Both appeared to be in better shape and were hopeful they would be cleared to rejoin the team in time for the game.