EPL managers meeting over COVID concerns as games postponed

LONDON (AP) — English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players. Five of the 10 scheduled matches this weekend are off. The total postponed in the past week is nine. Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue.