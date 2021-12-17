Premier League managers to meet over COVID concerns

LONDON (AP) — Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players. Manchester City Pep Guardiola may join the growing list of those in isolation after he returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test that forced the cancellation of his press conference on Friday. Half of the scheduled weekend matches have already been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at clubs, underscoring the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue.