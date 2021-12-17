Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press

Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was immediately isolated from the team. Payton, who is vaccinated and tested positive in 2020 for the coronavirus, will remain isolated for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment. The Saints said defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been assigned head coaching duties for this Sunday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return for New Orleans’ subsequent game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.