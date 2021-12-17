Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday. Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking. The games at Los Angeles and Philadelphia will be played simultaneously.