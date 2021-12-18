Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins at title-chasing Atalanta 4-1

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham scores twice as Roma claims its first win against one of the top Serie A teams by 4-1 at Atalanta. Abraham scores his first less than a minute in and Nicolò Zaniolo doubles Roma’s lead. An own goal from Bryan Cristante makes it 2-1 at the end of the first half. Cristante had another own goal ruled out shortly before Chris Smalling all but secured the win in the 72nd. Abraham capped a brilliant match for Roma 10 minutes later. Roma moves to fifth, five points below fourth-placed Napoli and six below Atalanta in third. League leader Inter Milan has six more points than Atalanta. Juventus is below Roma on goal difference alone after winning at Bologna 2-0.