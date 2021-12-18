Skip to Content
Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández’s side in the Spanish league. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead. Elche rallied with two goals in as many minutes early in the second half. But 19-year-old Nico González went off the bench to score the 85th-minute winner from a pass by Gavi. Barcelona’s first win in four games across all competitions moved it into seventh place in the Spanish league.

