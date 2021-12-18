Hertha beats Dortmund 3-2 to leave Bayern 9 points clear

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has finally delivered the performance its long-suffering fans were waiting for by coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga. Former Bayern Munich youth player Marco Richter scored twice to give Hertha fans an early Christmas present and do his old team a favor. It leaves Bayern nine points clear at the top at the halfway stage, the league’s winter break. Leipzig’s hopes of a fresh start under a new coach are fading after losing at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld 2-0. Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma scored in injury time for 1-1 to deny Gladbach its first win after a run of four defeats.