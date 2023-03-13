Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
By
New
Published 3:58 PM

Week 2 underway at Indian Wells for 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Desirae Krawczyk at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open (3/13/23)
KESQ
Desirae Krawczyk at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open (3/13/23)

It's week 2 at the BNP Paribas Open, taking place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 tournament.

Among some of the notable matches, local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk and her doubles partner Demi Schuurs lost in the round of 16.

During week one, Bailey Arredondo caught up with Krawczyk who expressed an excitement of being back home.

Check Out: 4-time Mixed Grand Slam champion Desirae Krawczyk talks goals, memories back home in Tennis Paradise

As far as other notable matches, American Tommy Paul shined inside Stadium 2 with a win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Paul dropped the first set but rallied to win the next two and ultimately the match. The 25-year-old from New Jersey is now on to the round of 16.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.

Article Topic Follows: BNP Paribas Open
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content