Week 2 underway at Indian Wells for 2023 BNP Paribas Open

It's week 2 at the BNP Paribas Open, taking place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Among some of the notable matches, local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk and her doubles partner Demi Schuurs lost in the round of 16.

During week one, Bailey Arredondo caught up with Krawczyk who expressed an excitement of being back home.

As far as other notable matches, American Tommy Paul shined inside Stadium 2 with a win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Paul dropped the first set but rallied to win the next two and ultimately the match. The 25-year-old from New Jersey is now on to the round of 16.

