Chevron Championship: Wednesday Pro-Am & Media Day brought back memories and smiles

Wednesday was the final tune-up before first round action tee's off tomorrow at the Chevron Championship. A five-million dollar purse on the line and the chance to be the last winner to jump in poppie's pond.

The Pro-Am and media press conferences headlined the day and resurfaced fond memories of what this tournament has meant to the LPGA community.

"This tournament is our tour, it’s the LPGA. When you ask someone about the LPGA they know this place. They know the jump in the pond," said two-time major champion Stacy Lewis. "It’s a sad week personally for me that we are leaving, but I think Chevron is going to take this thing to the next level and we are going to take traditions with us and do it right."

"I always love coming back here. Good testament to your entire golf game from tee to green," said world No. 7 Danielle Kang. "It’s kind of fun to have that challenge I mean it is a major championship so getting the first one to kickoff out in Palm Desert it’s been on our schedule for a long time. So I’m excited to be back.

The Pro-Am featured a handful of pro's that played nine holes with amateurs. A relaxed warm-up before every shot counts starting tomorrow.

Bob DePalma, over a 30-year resident at Mission Hills Country Club, even broke out his Finn Cycle for the round.

