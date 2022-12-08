Skip to Content
Firebirds
Coachella Valley Firebirds to host Fan Fest to celebrate first home game

Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a two-day Firebirds Fan Fest next weekend to celebrate its home opening game.  

The free family-friendly event will feature carnival games, street hockey, photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Fuego, live music and more, according to a statement from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. It will be held in the Plaza of Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Road.

Exclusive: Get an inside look at Acrisure Arena

Team officials said that the event will begin Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. and will continue Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. until the puck drops at around 6 p.m., signaling the start of the Firebirds' first home game against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Individual game tickets and inaugural season ticket packages for Firebirds' home games can be found at cvfirebirds.com.  

On Dec. 17, fans will have an opportunity to sign a "Welcome Home" banner for the Firebirds team, see the inside of Acrisure Arena before the historic home opening, and enjoy a performance from Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs, according to team officials.

Dec. 18 will feature a special red carpet arrival with the players and coaches, opening day giveaways and a performance from Barry Minniefield, team officials said.

Both days, the fest will have prizes, face painting, balloon artists, a Toys for Tots collection, trivia hosted by Gino LaMont and Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, the new Firebirds-branded buzzbox drink and discounts on merchandise.

The two-day Firebirds Fan Fest is presented by Toyota.

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena. KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

