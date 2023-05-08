Coachella Valley Firebirds get ready for Pacific Division Finals

Get fired up! Coming off a major win on Friday, the Coachella Valley Firebirds hit the ice Monday morning as they prepare to face the Calgary Wranglers in the Pacific Division Finals.

Our cameras were at Acrisure Arena as the players ran through practice before heading into a best of five series that kicks off on Thursday.

We had the chance to hear from Troy Bodie, the team's director of hockey operations, and Max McCormick, team captain, before the team enters the second round of playoffs.

"It's gonna be a tough one. We battled pretty good with them all year long, both up there and, and here at acc crusher. And we've kind of had them penciled in as possible opponents for this, this round and, and quite frankly, they're the ones that we wanted to get a piece of. So we're, we're excited," Bodie said.

"We've loved playing in front of this crowd all year. They bet they've been awesome supporting us from the very first game," McCormick said.

The first two games of the series are set to be away games but fans will still have the chance to cheer on the Firebirds here at home.

Spotlight 29 Casino will be hosting watch parties for games 1 and 2.