Firebirds drop Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals, series return to Acrisure Arena on Monday

The Pacific Division Series will head back to the Coachella Valley tied 1-1 after the Firebirds came up just short in Game 2 against the Calgary Wranglers. The game ended with a 3-2 loss.

The game started off slow with most of the First Period tied 0-0. The Wranglers got the scoreboard fist with just two minutes left in the first period.

Connor Zary goes coast-to-coast and nets one right on target 🎯@AHLWranglers | #CGYvsCV pic.twitter.com/RpLtY6ewng — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 13, 2023

The Firebirds answered right back less than a minute later thanks to a goal by Kole Lind.

TIED GAME 1-1 pic.twitter.com/XPkwZ7c6LW — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 13, 2023

Nearly two minutes into the second period, the Wranglers regained the lead. The game stayed 2-1 through the second period.

The Wranglers scored their third goal early in the third period but the Firebirds went out swinging. Gustav "Goose" Olofsson scored his second goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs to make it 3-2.

3-2 CGY leads pic.twitter.com/TLvrIHxXmZ — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 13, 2023

The good news, the Firebirds got the job done and got a win on the road in the series. The Firebirds will return to Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms for Game 3 on Monday. You can get tickets to the big game at: cvfirebirds.com/tickets/playoffs-2022-23-season

We'll also broadcast Game 3 live on the CW 5 Palm Springs.

Additional games, if necessary, will take place at Acrisure Arena on May 17 and 19, puck drop for both will be 7 p.m.