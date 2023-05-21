Firebirds to face off against Milwaukee Admirals in Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in the Western Conference Finals.

The Admirals defeated the Texas Stars in the third round to advance to the Western Conference Finals and earn the Central Division Championship.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Thu., May 25 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

Game 2 - Sat., May 27 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

Game 3 - Mon., May 29 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 4:00 PT

Game 4 - Thu., June 1 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 5:00 PT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 3 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 4:00 PT

*Game 6 - Mon., June 5 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

*Game 7 - Wed., June 7 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7:00 PT

*if necessary

While the team is on the road, the Firebirds will once again host FREE viewing parties, open to all ages, at The Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino. More details will be announced in the coming days.

The highly anticipated match-up comes after the Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers in a high-scoring Game 5 Friday night, crowning themselves Pacific Division Champions.

The team is opening the box office at the arena for extended hours so fans can purchase tickets in person.

NEW BOX OFFICE HOURS:

TUESDAY, MAY 23: 10 am – 5 pm

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24: 10 am – 5 pm

THURSDAY, MAY 25: 10 am – Start of the 3rd Period (Game 1)

FRIDAY. MAY 26: 10 am – 8:00pm (Stars on Ice)

SATURDAY, MAY 27: 10 am – Start of the 3rd Period (Game 2)