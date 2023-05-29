Firebirds fall on road to Admirals in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals
The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Western Conference Finals.
The Firebirds still lead the series 2-1.
Both teams were evenly matched in a scoreless first period. Shane Wright got the Firebirds on the scoreboard first early in the second period.
But the Admirals came right back to tie the game and never looked back.
They scored again late in the second period to take the lead.
The Admirals put the game away late in the third period.
The Firebirds will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Thursday in Milwaukee.
This loss means Game 5 will indeed take place. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 5 in Milwaukee.
The Firebirds are hosting free watch parties at Spotlight 29 Casino for fans to watch the away games.
Fans were out in full force at today's watch party to cheer on their Firebirds.
Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals also took place today between the Hershey Bears and the Rochester Americans. The Bears came out on top 4-2 today to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
The winner of this series will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals in the Calder Cup finals.
