Firebirds to host Western Conference Finals watch parties this week at Spotlight 29 Casino

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will host FREE viewing parties for Western Conference Finals at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino this week.

Fans of all ages are invited to come together to cheer on the Firebirds as they battle the Milwaukee Admirals for Game 3 on Monday, May 29, Game 4 on Thursday, June 1, and (if necessary) Game 5 on Saturday, June 3.

Doors for Games 3 and 5 open at 3 pm with puck drop at 4 pm. The doors for Game 4’s watch party will open at 4 pm with puck drop at 5 pm.

The Firebirds are currently up 2-0 in the series following big home wins on Thursday and Saturday.

Viewing parties are open to the public and will feature food & drink specials, a pop-up Firebirds Playoff merchandise shop, photos with Fuego, trivia with prizes hosted by Gino LaMont and Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, and more!

Fans will also have the opportunity to enroll in Spotlight 29 Casino’s Playoff Free Play Promotion featuring $10 of Free Play for each round of Firebirds Playoffs. Must be 21 to enroll, additional restrictions apply.

Visit CVFirebirds.com for more information on the team.