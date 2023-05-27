Firebirds edge Admirals, 5-3, in Game 2 of WCF in front of sellout crowd

The Coachella Valley Firebirds take a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Admirals following a, 5-3, win in front of a sellout crowd at Acrisure Arena on Saturday night.

The Firebirds came out firing with 15 first period shots, 37 total for the game.

The Firebirds opened the scoring just one minute into the game after a mishandle from Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. The puck landed on the stick of Askarov on a dump in, who dropped it down to his legs. Alexander True poked the puck through Askarov to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee pulled even on a powerplay goal from Zach Sanford, their first man-advantage tally of the series.

Max McCormick and Carsen Twarynski each netted empty-net goals for a 5-2 lead for the Firebirds. Egor Afanasyev put a puck past Joey Daccord with 14 seconds left for the third goal of the game for Milwaukee.

Joey Daccord made 24 saves in the Firebirds’ victory that gives them a 2-0 series lead. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 0-for-5 and the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

The Firebirds head to Milwaukee to face the Admirals for game thee of the Western Conference Finals this Monday, May 29th. Puck drop is set for 4pm PT. Be sure to head over to the FREE watch party at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino for all three road games this week. All ages welcome.

