Firebirds

Firebirds fall to Admirals in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals, series now tied 2-2

AHL
By
Updated
today at 8:21 PM
Published 7:46 PM

The Milwaukee Admirals took Game 4 over the Coachella Valley Firebirds, tying the Western Conference Finals at 2-2.

This guarantees that the series will return to Acrisure Arena for at least Game 6, which will be held on Monday, June 5.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Jimmy Schuldt put the Coachella Valley Firebirds up in the first period.

But the lead would not last long as the Admirals came back to tie it up in the middle of the period.

The Admirals would take the lead with a power play goal very early in the second period.

Defenseman Eddie Wittchow tied the game up for the Firebirds a minute later.

But the Admirals took the lead back as the period was ending.

They put the game away with another goal early in the third period.

Milwaukee scored an empty net goal as the game drew to a close.

The two teams meet again for Game 5 on Saturday in Milwaukee. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m. PT. The Firebirds are hosting a FREE watch party for the game at Spotlight 29 Casino.

Game 6 will be at Acrisure Arena on Monday, June 5. You can get tickets for that game when at cvfirebirds.com/tickets/ or at the ticket stand at Acrisure Arena.

Things are heating up in the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Rochester Americans and the Hershey Bears. The Bears are up 3-2 in the series, but the Americans were able to stave off elimination on Wednesday with a big 4-1 victory. Game 6 will be played on Friday.

The winner of the ECF will face the winner of the WCF in the Calder Cup Finals.

Jesus Reyes

