Hershey Bears win Eastern Conference Finals, await winner of Firebirds-Admirals series for Calder Cup Finals

June 2, 2023 6:43 PM
We now know one of the two teams who will play in the Calder Cup Finals!

On Friday, the Hershey Bears put away the Rochester Americans 1-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hershey moves on to the Calder Cup Finals against either the Coachella Valley Firebirds or the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Firebirds-Admirals series is tied 2-2 after Milwaukee came away with the win at home in Game 4.

Game 5 will also be held in Milwaukee on Saturday, but because it's a best-of-seven series, the two teams are guaranteed to return to the Coachella Valley for Game 6 on Monday.

Monday's game will be a big game no matter the result on Saturday. It will end up being a possible close-out game for either the Firebirds or the Admirals.

We'll have full coverage of the series all weekend and Monday on News Channel 3.

