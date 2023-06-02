Hershey Bears win Eastern Conference Finals, await winner of Firebirds-Admirals series for Calder Cup Finals

We now know one of the two teams who will play in the Calder Cup Finals!

The Hershey Bears rule the East 👑 pic.twitter.com/CiNDa1hwRk — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 3, 2023

On Friday, the Hershey Bears put away the Rochester Americans 1-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hershey moves on to the Calder Cup Finals against either the Coachella Valley Firebirds or the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Firebirds-Admirals series is tied 2-2 after Milwaukee came away with the win at home in Game 4.

Game 5 will also be held in Milwaukee on Saturday, but because it's a best-of-seven series, the two teams are guaranteed to return to the Coachella Valley for Game 6 on Monday.

Monday's game will be a big game no matter the result on Saturday. It will end up being a possible close-out game for either the Firebirds or the Admirals.

We'll have full coverage of the series all weekend and Monday on News Channel 3.