Skip to Content
Firebirds

Firebirds clinch Western Conference title in front of sold-out crowd, advance to Calder Cup Finals

By ,
today at 12:01 AM
Published 10:45 AM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have done it! The Firebirds beat the Milwaukee Admirals to win the Western Conference Championship and advance to the 2023 Calder Cup Finals!

The Firebirds move on to the Calder Cup Finals against the Hershey Bears. Game 1 will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena. For tickets, visit cvfirebirds.com/tickets/ or stop by the box office at Acrisure Arena.

We'll have full coverage of the series on News Channel 3.

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for Full Coverage

Acrisure Arena was truly FIRED UP for Game 6 between the Firebirds and the Admirals. The sold-out crowd made sure to do their part in motivating the Firebirds to victory.

Alexander True got the Firebirds on the scoreboard first, his sixth goal of the playoffs.

Ryker Evans put the birds up 2-0 in the first period.

The Admirals tried to mount a comeback, scoring early in the second period.

But the Firebirds immediately squashed those comeback dreams thanks to a goal by Tye Kartye, the AHL Rookie of the Year.

The Admirals made another comeback push early in the third period, making some of the sold-out crowd sweat.

But once again, Tye Kartye was there to crush Milwaukee's comeback hopes.

The Admirals tried to make a game once again in the later half of the third period.

They ended up with power play in the last minute of the game, but it was too little, too late for Milwaukee.

The Firebirds won 4-3 and end the series at home and hoist the Robert W. Clarke trophy.

And now the stage is set. The AHL's oldest continually operating franchise takes on the newest one for all the marbles. The Hershey Bears seek their 12th Calder Cup, while the Firebirds look to make history in its inaugural season.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds Calder Cup push.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content