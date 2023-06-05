Firebirds clinch Western Conference title in front of sold-out crowd, advance to Calder Cup Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have done it! The Firebirds beat the Milwaukee Admirals to win the Western Conference Championship and advance to the 2023 Calder Cup Finals!

History! The @Firebirds are flying to the Calder Cup Finals after defeating the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The incredible inaugural season continues! Bring on @TheHersheyBears! @KESQ r pic.twitter.com/DnGI9eIWva — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 6, 2023

The Firebirds move on to the Calder Cup Finals against the Hershey Bears. Game 1 will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena. For tickets, visit cvfirebirds.com/tickets/ or stop by the box office at Acrisure Arena.

Acrisure Arena was truly FIRED UP for Game 6 between the Firebirds and the Admirals. The sold-out crowd made sure to do their part in motivating the Firebirds to victory.

Alexander True got the Firebirds on the scoreboard first, his sixth goal of the playoffs.

Tried and True 🤝



Alexander True extends to a three-game point streak by putting the @Firebirds on the board in #CVvsMIL. pic.twitter.com/B1IiA2GFCU — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 6, 2023

Ryker Evans put the birds up 2-0 in the first period.

BIRDS LEAD 2-0 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Nt4RfzMILD — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 6, 2023

Make that 2-0 and this could get out of hand here soon. @Firebirds want to clinch a trip to the Calder Cup Finals tonight. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/jdR1iuCREC — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 6, 2023

The Admirals tried to mount a comeback, scoring early in the second period.

BIG MAC 🍔 pic.twitter.com/HZMh0QAT21 — x - Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) June 6, 2023

But the Firebirds immediately squashed those comeback dreams thanks to a goal by Tye Kartye, the AHL Rookie of the Year.

3-1 BIRDS 🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/Obu9dMmbTh — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 6, 2023

The Admirals made another comeback push early in the third period, making some of the sold-out crowd sweat.

But once again, Tye Kartye was there to crush Milwaukee's comeback hopes.

BIRDS ARE UP 4-2🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/Z770HgV4RQ — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 6, 2023

The Admirals tried to make a game once again in the later half of the third period.

They ended up with power play in the last minute of the game, but it was too little, too late for Milwaukee.

The Firebirds won 4-3 and end the series at home and hoist the Robert W. Clarke trophy.

Get #FiredUp for your Western Conference Champs!



American Hockey League Vice President of Hockey Operations Hayley Moore presented the @Firebirds with the Robert W. Clarke trophy tonight following their series-clinching victory. pic.twitter.com/dg8BvOY8fG — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 6, 2023

And now the stage is set. The AHL's oldest continually operating franchise takes on the newest one for all the marbles. The Hershey Bears seek their 12th Calder Cup, while the Firebirds look to make history in its inaugural season.

