Sports Director Blake Arthur travels to Hershey for Firebirds’ Calder Cup games

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur is traveling to Hershey, Pennsylvania to cover the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their quest for the Calder Cup.

Blake and our assistant news director Tim Kiley were on their way to Hershey on Monday. They'll be out there all week with live coverage of the games. Coverage is made possible by the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation.

On an adventure with @KESQ Sports Director @BlakeArthur24, traveling to Hershey PA to see the @Firebirds fight it out with the @TheHersheyBears for the AHL Calder Cup! pic.twitter.com/8w8DP0SA6X — Timothy Kiley (@timkiley) June 12, 2023

The Firebirds are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series against the Hershey Bears. Both games at home were a blowout and hopefully, the Firebirds can keep the momentum going on the road.

You can watch games 3 and 4 live on Fox!

Game 3 will be held on Tuesday, coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 is on Thursday, coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

The Firebirds will also have watch parties at Spotlight 29 Casino so fans can gather and watch the away games

don’t miss a second of all the action 🔥 #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/UBto0JwYNX — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 12, 2023

