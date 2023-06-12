Skip to Content
Firebirds

Sports Director Blake Arthur travels to Hershey for Firebirds’ Calder Cup games

KESQ
By
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:34 PM

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur is traveling to Hershey, Pennsylvania to cover the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their quest for the Calder Cup.

Blake and our assistant news director Tim Kiley were on their way to Hershey on Monday. They'll be out there all week with live coverage of the games. Coverage is made possible by the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation.

The Firebirds are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series against the Hershey Bears. Both games at home were a blowout and hopefully, the Firebirds can keep the momentum going on the road.

You can watch games 3 and 4 live on Fox!

Game 3 will be held on Tuesday, coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 is on Thursday, coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

The Firebirds will also have watch parties at Spotlight 29 Casino so fans can gather and watch the away games

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content