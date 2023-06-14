Firebirds ready to respond in Game 4, embracing opportunity of playing in historic hockey-town of Hershey

After a tough loss overtime loss last night in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals, the Firebirds took it easy on Wednesday.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur visited Firebirds practice Wednesday morning where the majority of the team wasn't on the ice, using the opportunity to rest and recover.

Series off day for the @Firebirds means rest/recovery. This is a team that's played 22 playoff games (6 more than @TheHersheyBears) and are doing what they can to have fresh legs and fresh minds for Game 4 tomorrow night.@KESQ @timkiley @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/dlOw192n6B — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 14, 2023

At this point in the season after 22 playoff games (six more than Hershey) the Firebirds want fresh legs and fresh minds in the Finals.

All the hard work is essentially done for the Firebirds who will look to bounce back against the Bears and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

"We want to come in here and be killers on the road."



Kole Lind and @Firebirds are embracing being here in Hershey in the Calder Cup finals against the Bears who boast a proud program with a passionate fanbase.@TheHersheyBears @HersheyBearsBC @hersheybears @KESQ @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/pliDmZTFYv — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 15, 2023

Blake also caught up with Troy Bodie, the Firebirds' Director of Hockey Operations.

"Being down 4-2 late in the game in somebody else's building in the finals, it was a gutsy effort to come back," Bodie said. "I thought we played really well in overtime, just couldn't get it."

Bodie was happy with the fight and effort from the team in Game 3 but hopes the Birds will stay out of the penalty box.

In addition to Firebirds practice, Blake also took a behind the scenes look at the Bears locker room and throughout Giant Center, which is filled with history.

Hershey is a proud hockey-town boasting some of the most passionate fans in any sport.

The Bears have won 11 Calder Cups, the most in AHL history.

Only three teams in Calder Cup Finals history have gone on to win the title after a 2-0 deficit, but the last team to do it was the Hershey Bears back in 2010.

Game 4 will be played Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey, PA. You can watch the game live on Fox 11, coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

A Game 5 is guaranteed to be played. That will also be held in Hershey. You can watch the game live on News Channel 3, coverage also starts at 3:30 p.m.

Blake Arthur will be in Hershey all week covering Firebirds in the quest for the Calder Cup. Stay with News Channel 3 for complete coverage.