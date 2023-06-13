Calder Cup Finals: CV Firebirds drop Game 3 in Hershey after remarkable comeback

The Hershey Bears survived a remarkable Coachella Valley Firebirds comeback Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals. The Bears won 5-4 in overtime after blowing a two-score lead late in the third period.

The Firebirds still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 4 will be played Thursday, you can watch it live on Fox 11 with coverage starting at 4 p.m.

This also means that the series is guaranteed to play in Game 5 on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted live on News Channel 3.

Overtime

The Firebirds had a really close call in overtime, but unfortunately, the Bears were able to score and win in overtime.

3rd Period

The Firebirds looked to make the comeback in the third period. Carsen Twarynski scored to make it 3-2, but almost a minute later, the Bears came back and scored, making it 4-2.

Cameron Hughes sparked the hope again with a goal late in the third period.

birds are catching up… 4-3 Hershey leads with 3:38 left in the 3rd period — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 14, 2023

And the Firebirds were able to do it! Hughes scored with 50 seconds left to force overtime!

Wow! To Overtime we go! Birds rattled off 2 late goals in the 3rd period to tie 4-4 and force OT. @kesq @firebirds @TheHersheyBears @TheAHL — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 14, 2023

2nd Period

The Bears immediately came out of the locker room with their claws out in the second period. They took a 2-1 lead just a minute into the period.

Pilon + Snively with a little give and go to take back the lead! pic.twitter.com/LvyfgsBChq — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 14, 2023

The Bears scored again near the end of the 2nd period to make it 3-1.

1st Period

The Firebirds and the Bears are tied 1-1 at the end of the first period.

The Bears got on the board first in front of their raucous home crowd.

BIG ONE FROM FRANKIE pic.twitter.com/EgCulP9PB7 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 13, 2023

The Firebirds were able to tie it up just before the end of the first period. Brogan Rafferty scored his second goal of the playoffs.

TIED 1–1 pic.twitter.com/Qz3bH17L1F — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 13, 2023

The Coachella Valley Firebirds travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Bears in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals today.

The Firebirds are up to 2-0 in the best-of-seven series after two blowout wins at home.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur is in Hershey for complete coverage of the Firebirds' quest for the Calder Cup.

Fun facts on GIANT Center, home to @TheHersheyBears



🏟️ 10,500-seat multi-purpose arena



🎟️ Opened in 2002



💰 Construction $65M



🛒 GIANT is a supermarket chain - stores in PA, MD, VA, & WV



🐻 Largest crowd was 11,002 on 6/14/10 - Bears clinched Calder Cup Championship@KESQ pic.twitter.com/ssQzrLONe9 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 13, 2023

Where to Watch

The series heads to Hershey for Game 3 today and you can watch it live on Fox. Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. PT

Want to watch the game with other Firebirds fans? The team is hosting a watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino.

don’t miss a second of all the action 🔥 #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/UBto0JwYNX — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 12, 2023

The Calder Cup series

The Firebirds have been dominating the series so far with back-to-back blowout wins at home.

Game 1 was a 5-0 win with five different Firebirds players scoring.

Game 2 was a similar story, a 4-0 Firebirds win.

According to the AHL, Firebirds goalkeeper Joey Daccord became the first goaltender in 84 years to open a Calder Cup Finals series with back-to-back shutouts.

In addition, only three teams in AHL history have come back from a 2-0 deficit in the Calder Cup Finals. The last team to do it was Hershey in 2010.

Will the Bears make a comeback or can the Firebirds keep the momentum going and get one step closer to hoisting the Calder Cup?

