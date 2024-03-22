Playoff Bound: Coachella Valley Firebirds clinch spot in Calder Cup playoffs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are going to the playoffs!
The @Firebirds have punched their ticket to the #CalderCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/IWfJ3yGdzD— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 23, 2024
The Firebirds clinched their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs thanks to a loss by the San Diego Gulls Friday night.
San Diego lost thanks to a late goals by the Texas Stars.
The Firebirds are currently the #1 seed in the Pacific Division, meaning they would have a first-round bye.
Their game Friday night against the Bakersfield Condors is currently tied 3-3 in the third period.
