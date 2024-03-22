Playoff Bound: Coachella Valley Firebirds clinch spot in Calder Cup playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are going to the playoffs!

The Firebirds clinched their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs thanks to a loss by the San Diego Gulls Friday night.

San Diego lost thanks to a late goals by the Texas Stars.

The Firebirds are currently the #1 seed in the Pacific Division, meaning they would have a first-round bye.

Their game Friday night against the Bakersfield Condors is currently tied 3-3 in the third period.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds on their quest back to the Calder Cup finals.