Firebirds release home game schedule for Western Conference Finals

Mark your calendars! On Tuesday, the Coachella Valley Firebirds released the dates for their home games during the Western Conference Finals.

The series kicks off with Game 1 at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday, May 29.

Game 2 will be on Friday, May 31, which you will ll be able to watch live on Fox 11.

The Firebirds will go on the road for games 3, 4, and, if necessary, 5. The series could return to Acrisure Arena, if necessary, for Game 6 on June 10, and Game 7 on June 12.

We still don't know who the Firebirds will face, it could either be the Milwaukee Admirals or the Grand Rapids Griffins. The two teams are currently tied 1-1 in the Central Division Finals.

The Firebirds will have a 10 days of rest since their sweep of the Ontario Reign on Sunday.

Coachella Valley is on a six-game winning streak after dropping their first Calder Cup playoff game in Calgary. Since then, they've been on a hot streak.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds and their quest for the Calder Cup.