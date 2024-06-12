Firebirds to face Hershey Bears in Calder Cup Finals rematch

For the second straight season, the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears will meet in the Calder Cup Finals.

Hershey beat Cleveland in a Game 7 overtime tonight to win the Eastern Conference Championship.

Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals will be played Friday in Hershey, PA. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m

*Games 5, 6, 7 are only if necessary

In last year's final, the Bears won the Calder Cup, defeating the Firebirds in overtime of Game 7 at Acrisure Arena.

Originating in the 1930's, it was Hershey's 12th Calder Cup championship. Meanwhile, in their first season as a franchise, it was Coachella Valley's first appearance in the Finals.

Tonight capped off an exciting Eastern Conference Finals series, with Cleveland coming back from a 0-3 series deficit, but the Bears survived.

This year, the Firebirds are hoping to avenge that loss and win their first Calder Cup.

The Firebirds are already in Hershey in preparation to play the Finals.

